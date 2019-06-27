Yobo rejoices over Eagles back-to-back wins

Former Super Eagles captain, Yobo Joseph has expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations and observed that the Eagles would come up stronger at the latter part of the tournament.

Reacting to the Super Eagles 1- 0 win over Guinea yesterday, Yobo who is a pundit for cable network, Super Sport said of the goal scored by Kenneth Omeruo off a Moses Simon corner kick, “it was a very good goal. He escaped his marker as he saw the ball coming. He was calm enough to head in, beating the keeper in the process. A good goal. I think they have done well. Two wins, two goals for and another clean sheet with 6 points in the kitty.”

He admitted that although the Eagles have recorded two straight wins from their first two matches at the tournament, the Nigerian team was not yet at their best. “Nigeria still not at the level they ought to be. We are yet to see the best of this team because they are growing into the tournament and would definitely come up better as the tournament progresses,” he said, pointing out that this was the first time in recent history that the Super Eagles were winning their opening two games at AFCON.

“This is the first time we are winning back-to-back. We usually start slowly and end up stronger. They showed a lot of improvement in the second half and recorded a victory well deserved.”