We want businesses to return to Apapa – LG boss

By Godfrey Bivbere

Following mass relocation of businesses from the port town of Apapa over the traffic gridlock that has crippled the business environment, the Local Government Chairman who is also a member of the Presidential Task Force on Clearance of Port Access Roads, Addo Owolabi Elijah, has called for the return of such businesses.

In an exclusive chat with Vanguard Maritime Report, the Apapa Local Government boss stressed that the Committee is working hard at clearing the port access roads in accordance with the directive of the President.

Addo noted that he does not expect companies that have moved out of Apapa to return immediately when the access roads are cleared but explained that it would take some time.

According to him, “Companies, corporate organizations have left Apapa; they have moved to Victoria Island, some moved to Amuwo Odofin and other locations.

“Like me, the local government chairman, who is directly affected, as the Lord lives, I will not rest until there is completely free flow of traffic in Apapa.

“Some people will like to wait for about six months or maybe one year. There will always be some doubting Thomas, they will like to come and see for themselves and when they come, they will be fulfilled,” he noted.

Speaking further, Addo pointed out that traffic gridlock will become a thing of the past very soon. He said the three weeks action period is short time measure after which there will be meetings every day to discuss noticeable lapses.

He explained that some stakeholders think that this effort is not going to work, that things will get back to the old system.

“But I believe that more than 70 per cent of them have keyed into this project, which is why we held meeting with truck drivers to enlighten them and give them the opportunity to ask questions,” he noted.