Stop ostracising albinos, NGO urges citizens

By Nath Onojake

The Founder, White Angels Foundation, NGO, Suzzygold Nzelu, has advocated the full integration of albinos into the society instead of victimizing and discriminating against them.

Nzelu stated this during a party organized for children albinos and others by the NGO to mark 2019 Children’s Day Celebration in Asaba, Delta State.

She pointed out that albinos have the right to live and associate with others in society, saying that being born without pigment was not their fault.

Nzelu said that the NGO was founded to sensitize and create the needed awareness on disability generally, disclosing that White Angels Foundation was committed to the welfare of albinos.

She advised albinos to be focused and not to see themselves as inferior to other persons, saying that feeling inferior to others was defeatist.

Nzelu who said that the party, tagged “Smile

Bright” was organized to make albinos children have a sense of belonging, advised their parents to love them and take good care of them.

Also speaking, a member of the NGO, Marian Aniako, while expressing her delight for the large turnout of the children, said White Angels Foundation, offered a scholarship to some albinos in Delta State last year and that they would stop at nothing to promote the welfare of children with disability.