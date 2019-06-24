South West govs discuss security challenges in Ibadan tomorrow

By Dapo Akinrefon & Adeola Badru

IBADAN—GOVERNORS from the South West geo-political zone will converge in Ibadan, Oyo State to address the security challenges confronting the region.

This came as the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, said it is collaborating with stakeholders from the South West to flush out criminals suspected to be herdsmen terrorizing the zone.

Governors Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) are expected to hold an enlarged stakeholders’ security summit in collaboration with the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria, DAWN.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the convener of the summit, Governor Akeredolu, who is chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum, has assured that the proposed security summit would put an end to the activities of marauding herdsmen and address the insecurity challenges in the region.

It was also gathered that the DAWN Commission will coordinate the summit which objective is to further promote the developmental agenda of the South West.

Speaking on what to expect after the summit, the Chief Press Secretary to Akeredolu, Segun Ajiboye said: “You know we have held a security summit here in Ondo State and our governor is tnow aking the initiative to other states in the region.

“Governors of the six states at the meeting will find solutions to the menace. “I want to assure the people of the region that an end is in sight to the spate of insecurity in the South West.”

“There will be a solution to these problems after the summit.”

Give urgent attention to insecurity, S’West APC tasks govs

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress, APC South West Caucus, weekend, tasked the governors in the region to find lasting solution to the problem of insecurity in their states.

Rising from a meeting held in Lagos and presided over by its National Vice Chairman, South West Zone, Pastor Bankole Oluwajana, the party said the matter should be given urgent attention by the governors in the region.

In a communiqué issued and signed by its Zonal Publicity Secretary, Asiwaju Karounnwi Oladapo, the party said: “The South West caucus is solidly behind the governors in the strategies they have outlined to tackle the security challenges and restoration of peace in the south west region.”

We’re collaborating to flush out marauding herdsmen — Arewa Youth President

In a similar development, National President of Arewa Youths, Alhaji Yerima Shettima said efforts are in top gear to ensure the activities of marauding herdsmen are nipped in the bud in the South West and the country at large.

Shettima said: “We are collaborating and have been reaching out to leaders, groups and elders from the South West to ensure that the issue of criminal herdsmen both in the South West and the country is resolved.

“I want to state that the activities of marauding herdsmen is not limited to the South West, those of us in the north have also been at the receiving end. The northerners suffer more at the hands of these herdsmen who have turned to banditry and kidnapping.

”Let us not forget that these marauding herdsmen started their activities from the North and have gradually moved to the South. In some areas in the north, they kill hundreds of innocent people without it being mentioned in the news. I want us to know that this is a national issue and all hands must be on deck to address this issue.”