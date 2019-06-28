Pressure mounts on FG over Fulani settlement policy

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Federal Government has come under intense pressure over its plan to establish special Fulani settlements across the country.

This is as some states and socio-cultural organizations have bluntly rejected the policy.

A source at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, yesterday, told Vanguard that the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Bello Umar, who is the head of the Ministry, has been under pressure to soon explain the policy which is seen in many quarters as validating the position of former President Olusegun Obasanjo who earlier revealed a “Fulanisation and Isalmisation” agenda by the President Muhammadu Buhari government.

The source said, “There is pressure at the moment to get the side of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development over the special Fulani Settlement policy across the country.

“The Permanent Secretary will soon explain what the policy is about to Nigerians.”

It will be recalled that the Benue State Government in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Terver Akase, rejected the proposed RUGA settlement to be established for Fulani herdsmen by the Federal Government in the State.

The statement vehemently opposed the move by Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to commence the project and described the action as attempt to subvert the right and laws of the State.

According to the statement locations for the Fulani Settlement in Benue include Otukpo, Tarka and Ukum. It further said that, “During the National Council on Agriculture summit which took place in Owerri, Imo State in April this year, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture attempted to impose Ruga settlement patterns on the states but the Benue State delegation seized the opportunity to remind the summit that Benue State has a law on ranching which has phased out open grazing.

“We find the approach of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture not only as a gross violation of the Ranching law but also as an insult to the sensibilities of the entire people of Benue State.

“It would also be recalled that the National Economic Council, NEC, had also unanimously adopted ranching as the best method of livestock breeding for the country. It is therefore shocking to see the Federal Government turning round to establish Fulani herdsmen settlements in some states including Benue, contrary to the position of NEC.”

“We, however, wish to reiterate that Benue State has no land for grazing reserves, grazing routes, cattle colonies or ruga settlements.”

Other socio-cultural group in including Ochetoha K’ Idoma, Mdzough U Tiv and Omi Ny’ Igede recently stated their positions on the Fulani Ruga settlement project as they mounted pressure for government to shelf the project.

They said they would mobilize and resist the commencement of the project with their last blood if the government goes on with the construction of the settlements in Benue State. They also alleged that it was a ploy to take over their land under the guise of the project by the Buhari-led administration.

Also other groups like the pan-Edo/Delta group from old Midwestern Region who described the move by the government as aggression said the government should drop the policy as it would have negative impact on Nigeria’s unity.

The Igbo Oriental Think Tank, also decried the policy and called on the government to be careful with the policy as it would create what they could imagine on the polity and as it is already heating up the polity.

Similarly, earlier, the South-East Governors had rejected the Miyetti Allah group to establish a vigilante outfit in the South-East in partnership with vigilante groups in the region as more groups are asking the President not to go on with the ruga settlements in the interest of national peace and unity.