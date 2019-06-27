NYSC Ogun tasks 2438 Corps members on skills acquisition

THE need of undergraduates and graduates to take up a vocational training course has once again been brought to the fore, as 2438 corps members stormed the NYSC camp, Ogun State for 21 days orientation camp.

Speaking during the opening and swearing-in ceremony held at Sagamu camp, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs Belinda Ameze Faniyi said: “Corps members should seize the opportunity of these 21 days orientation exercise and key in to any of the skills acquisition made available by NYSC authorities.”

According to her, the corps members which comprise of 1188 males and 1250 females from various fields of study were expected to learn one skills or the other before the end of their service year. This, she noted would boost their chances of being self reliant and employer of labour.

She explained that the service year comprises of four cardinal Programme which include, orientation course, primary assignment, community development service, and the winding up and passing out exercise.

“Also, orientation is aimed at instilling in you leadership qualities of perseverance, diligence, determination, loyalty, integrity, courage, discipline as well as ability to live amicably with others under any circumstance,” she said.

Speaking in the same vein, Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun tasked the corps members to take full advantage of their service year to nurture their creative instincts.

Represented by his deputy, Mrs Noimot Salako Oyedele, he urged them to continue in the good path of learning to enable them contribute positively to the development of the nation.