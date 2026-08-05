Illegal Mining: Not even my son is above the law, Bala Mohammed warns

Gov Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

By Christopher Ameh, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has directed security agencies to intensify the crackdown on illegal mining, declaring that anyone found culpable must face the law, regardless of status or relationship.

The governor said no individual would be shielded from prosecution, stressing that “not even my son is above the law.”

Mohammed made the declaration on Tuesday at the Government House, Bauchi, while receiving the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division, Nigerian Army, and Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Maxwell Dangana.

He identified illegal mining activities in Alkaleri Local Government Area and neighbouring border communities as a major driver of insecurity and banditry in the state.

According to him, the huge financial gains from illicit mining have attracted influential individuals, but insisted that no one should be allowed to operate above the law.

The governor commended President Bola Tinubu, the Chief of Army Staff and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for their prompt intervention following a recent security breach in Alkaleri, noting that the swift response helped restore confidence among residents.

Mohammed described security as critical to economic growth and attracting investment, pledging continued logistical support, including vehicles, to security agencies.

He also called for stronger intelligence sharing and improved collaboration among the military, local government authorities and traditional rulers to strengthen border surveillance and combat criminal activities.

Earlier, Major General Dangana commended the governor for his sustained support for the military’s operations in the state.

He appealed to the state government to construct the strategic Mansur-Duguri road in Alkaleri Local Government Area, saying it would significantly improve troop mobility and response time during security operations.

The Army commander also reaffirmed the military’s commitment to dismantling criminal networks and restoring lasting peace across Bauchi State.