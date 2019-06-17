Maths, Computer graduate arrested for robbery in Ogun

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a graduate, Afolayin Sunday, 24, in ijoko area of Otta for robbery.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated that the suspect is a Maths/Computer Science graduate of a college of education.

Oyeyemi said he was arrested after he successfully robbed one Adesina Omolola, a POS attendant, in Ijoko.

The PPRO said: “According to the complainant, the suspect walked into the POS shop and pretended to be a customer.

“Having realised that the victim was the only person in the shop, he grabbed her on the neck and brought out a knife with which he forced her to submission.

“He, thereafter, ransacked the drawer and made away with N42,000.

“The victim, after regaining consciousness, raised the alarm, which alerted the policemen on routine patrol from Agbado Division, who chased the suspect with the help of people around and got him apprehended.

“After arresting him, it was discovered that the suspect had earlier robbed one Abimbola Oyebolu in April and one Ibrahim Oluwadamilola in May.

“He was said to have inflicted various degrees of injuries on the duo before forcefully dispossessing them of their phones and money.

“Recovered from the suspect was N42,000, which he took from the shop and a UTC knife.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, for discreet investigation and prosecution.”