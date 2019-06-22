Masquerade: When ancestors visit the living

By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

Masquerade festival is a popular festival among adherents of traditional religion in the South west zone of the country. The worshipers believe that their ancestors who died several year ago reincarnate and pay them regular visits to solve their various challenges.

So, it is a yearly festival in states like Osun, Ogun, Lagos, Ekiti, Oyo States and other parts of the country. It is marked with pomp and pageantry in other cities and towns like Ibadan, Otan-ile, Ilare, Imesi ile, Ilesha, Adubi Elere, Ijebu Ijesa,Ibokun, Ipetu-Ile,Ifo and many others.

Historical perspectives

Whenever the ‘ancestors’ come, they appear in colourful pieces of cloths sewn together and they speak in guttural voices to give impression that they are not ordinary being. They bless their believers and followers. Egungun as they are always called put smiles on people (men and women) who are childless, sterile, barren, sick or possessed of demons.

There are masquerades like Atipako, Oloolu, Alapansanpa, and many others.

According to one of the leaders of Egungun in the city, Iyaafin Rashidatu Atipako, “Atipako masquerade comes with several blessings for us. He gives children to those who ask him. It is a yearly festival that we believe so much in him”.

Iyaafin Atipako always leads Atipako masquerade to outings.

In Ibadan and other places in Oyo State, Egwugwu festival is a period of joy and pain. While some people believe the ancestors impact their lives positively, others have tales of woes to tell during masquerade festival.

Instead of the fun that usually characterises the festival in other places, violence, looting, killing and maiming are the tales that trail the festival in Ibadan. There is hardly a year that Egungun festival doesn’t leave behind fear, tears and regret.

People have reasons for entertaining fears. There are some dreaded masquerades like ‘Oloolu’ which they claim women must not sight. According to the masquerade adherents, any woman who meets Oloolu, could remain childless for life if she is lucky to live after seeing the masquerade.

Clash between Egungun and Muslim youths

Sometimes, there is bloody clash between some Muslim youths and masquerade supporters.

Some years ago, there was a bloody clash between one of the oldest masquerades, Oloolu and some Muslim youths. It took the intervention of the then Olubadan, late Oba Samuel Odulana and some members of Olubadan in council to quell the simmering crisis.

In other towns in Oyo State, especially in Kisi, Oke Ogun area of the state, they too, had their share of nightmare during Egungun Festival. Few years ago, about twenty-five people were seriously injured in a bloody clash that erupted between some Muslim youths and Egungun worshipers.

The clash coincided with the 20th coronation anniversary of Iba of Kisi, Oba Moshood Awada Lawal Arowoduye 11.

To avoid incessant clashes in Ibadan, whenever Oloolu will come out, it will be announced so that no woman meets him suddenly.

Olubadan, new kings disagree over Egungun

As the festival began on Monday, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, again called for peaceful celebration of the festival among diverse people of the ancient town.

Noting that the Egungun Festival is a month long celebration of the rich custom and tradition of the people, Oba Adetunji explained that the festival is not a license for hoodlums to unleash terror and violence on the society. The Olubadan who regretted pockets of violence in the previous year’s festivities warned that there would be zero tolerance for violence this year.

The first class monarch called on the people to join hands with the law enforcement agents in maintaining peace, noting that security breach would be prosecuted.

According to Olubadan, the masqueraders and their followers are expected to follow the routes already lined up for them by the law enforcement agents, warning that any masquerader who goes against the route lined up for him risks the wrath of the law.

He stated further that the use of dangerous weapons such as guns, daggers, swords, bottles and machetes etc is outlawed. He warned that he would not seek the bail of anyone who goes against the law of the land in the name of Egungun celebration.

This year, only the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde and the Olubadan of Ibadanland would be entertained by the masqueraders. On Monday, the Olubadan would be on hand to receive the masqueraders at the popoyemoja, Ibadan palace where they are expected to offer prayers and receive gifts.

Olubadan in council reacts

In his own reaction, Oba Lekan Balogun who spoke on behalf of other new kings described the festival as ‘incredibly fantastic’ wondered why the Olubadan should insist that he alone among the members of Olubadan-in-Council should receive the masqueraders in his palace.

He said, “Olubadan tried it last year and failed just as he has equally failed to stop the outing this year. What he stands to benefit from robbing our tradition which should be promoted by him remains unknown to us. But, thankfully, the custodians of the masquerades had taken it upon themselves to protect the tradition in defiance of his order which lacks logic.

“For the umpteenth time, we are saying we have no problem with him as the Ibadan foremost monarch and the reform being attacked by him has not in anyway diminished his status. As Otun Olubadan, I’m behind him just like other High Chiefs promoted as Obas and we still retain our titles”, he added.

When Oba Balogun was reminded that ordinarily, the pronouncement of a monarch should automatically be binding on all his subjects and their defiance amounts to insubordination, he said, “the popular saying in Yoruba that ‘toba lase’ presupposes that Oba would always weigh his directive before making pronouncement.

“In this instance, Kabiyesi has not been fair, not only to us, but, to our tradition and our people in general. You can imagine the implication of not allowing the prayers to be offered, the economic gain the stakeholders would make as well as the interaction between us and our masquerades. Oba’s directive becomes binding when unnecessary sentiments are not put into consideration”, Oba Balogun stated further.