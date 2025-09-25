Expectations of subjects as Oba Ladoja ascends throne as 44th Olubadan

Olubadan-designate, Oba Rasidi Ladoja

By Laolu Elijah, Ibadan

On Saturday 26th, 2025, the ancient city of Ibadan will be agog with much anticipation as Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja ascends the incomparable stool of the Olubadan in Yorubaland.

His enthronement as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland represents not just a change in traditional leadership but a turning point that many believe could turn things around for the sprawling city.

Born on September 25, 1944 at Gambari, Ibadan to Alhaji Aruna Ladoja, a very successful cocoa trader and Alhaja Haleemat Ladoja, Oba Ladoja, a quintessential Olubadan began schooling from Ibadan City Council Primary School, Ibadan where he had his elementary education and attended Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo for his secondary education.

He then proceeded to University of Liège, Belgium, where he bagged Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.

He variously worked as an engineer at the Nigerian Breweries PLC and Total Nigeria PLC. Oba Rashidi Ladoja is not a neophyte in Nigerian politics.

He became the Governor of Oyo State on May 29, 2003 – May 29, 2007, though punctuated by a controversial impeachment which the Apex Court, Supreme Court eventually declared null and void.

Olubadan succession ladder

Having risen through the succession ladder in Ibadan traditional council, he became Otun Olubadan on March 4, 2024.

Oba Ladoja who is from Otun line began climbing the succession ladder from Jagun Olubadan and moved through the strenuous rung of the ladder to Otun Olubadan.

Oba Adewolu, as he is popularly called, is not a stranger to the public stage. A seasoned politician, businessman, philanthropist, and former governor of Oyo State, he carries into the palace a reputation that precedes him. That dual identity — political and traditional — is shaping the chorus of expectations echoing across Ibadan’s sprawling hills and plains.

As a member of the Olubadan-in-Council, Chief Adediran Olayinka succinctly put it, “Ibadan needs a father who will unite us all. With Baba Ladoja, we expect reconciliation and progress.”

Olubadan stool is unique in Yorubaland

Unlike any other city in Yorubaland, Olubadan succession follows a strict ladder-like arrangement, ensuring that virtually every individual who has joined the succession ladder has a chance at the throne, provided his dream is not shattered by unexpected death. This system minimizes disputes, though tensions still arise whenever a new monarch is to be crowned.

For many residents, the enthronement of Oba Ladoja is a moment of healing after recent uncertainties and debates about succession. His long journey through politics and public service has given him stature that commands respect across divides.

Oba Ladoja sues for peace among traditional rulers

During the visit of the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Eniitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, to his Bodija residence in Ibadan, Oba Ladoja had signified his intentions to foster peace during his reign.

He said, “If we all come together with our ideas, with yours, we will have our way, and as God will have it, the president of the country is our son, and he has even assured me he will be present at my coronation ceremony.The experience of governance is different from the experience used in political intrigues and the business circle. I don’t have the experience Ooni has because ten years on the throne is no joke. By the grace of God, you will be one of my teachers. I have said this to all the Obas that visited me”.

“Not all visitors have good intentions”…Ooni of Ife

In his remarks, Ooni of Ife said, “Oba Ladoja is not just a leader; he is a father figure whose wealth of experience, calmness, and depth of wisdom are needed now more than ever. We cannot afford division among ourselves. If we fail to unite, we fail our ancestors and our people. Let us build, not break. Let us lead by example and leave legacies of peace and dignity.”

“Ibadan is not just another Yoruba city. It is a cradle of strength and resilience. Some Oonis once stayed here, and that places this land in an enviable spiritual and cultural pposition.”

“Not everyone who pays you a visit comes with good intentions. Be discerning, Kabiyesi. Your journey to this throne was divine, and you must not be distracted by those who may envy your grace,” he warned.

Also, the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, described his visit to him as historic expressing hope that Oba Ladoja would give a befitting reign.

Expectations of subjects

One of the loudest expectations is that Oba Ladoja will be a unifying force. Ibadan’s ruling houses, chieftaincy lines, and political camps have often been at odds. Citizens now look forward to a monarch who can transcend personal or partisan divides.

“We have seen Ibadan kings who sat above the fray. We pray Oba Ladoja will rise above politics and become a rallying point for all,” says Mrs. Modupe Akinyemi, a community leader in Oke Ado.

At the grassroots, everyday concerns dominate. Rising insecurity — from street robberies to kidnapping scares — has heightened the call for a palace-driven approach to safety. Residents expect the new Olubadan to work closely with security agencies, strengthen community policing, and lend royal weight to campaigns for vigilance.

Market women and traders form the beating heart of Ibadan’s economy. They see the coronation not just as a cultural event but also as an opportunity for economic revival. From Dugbe to Bodija, expectations run high that the Olubadan will press for better roads, waste management, and fairer market policies.

As custodian of Ibadan’s heritage, Oba Ladoja is expected to safeguard the city’s traditions while presenting them attractively to younger generations. Cultural advocates hope for expanded festivals, heritage tourism, and digitized archives that showcase Ibadan’s rich history to the world.

Ladoja has already hinted that his reign will depart from the era of kings who simply “sit in the palace and bask in opulence.” This aligns with citizens’ expectations for a monarch who is visible, approachable, and service-driven. Programs in education, health, and youth empowerment are high on the wish list.

Hurdles before new Olubadan

Despite the optimism, there are undercurrents of concern. First, politicization looms large. Given Ladoja’s extensive political background, some worry that politics might reflect in some palace decisions. The expectation, however, is that he will prove skeptics wrong by embodying neutrality.

Also, the sheer scale of expectations could overwhelm the limits of a traditional ruler’s authority. The Olubadan wields moral and cultural clout but has no direct control over government budgets. His subjects may have to be considerate and not put too much pressure on the king..

In addition, security management will be a litmus test as crimes thrive in the city especially in notorious spots within the city.

The traditional Chiefs expect him to uphold the dignity of the institution and protect customary rights, while traders and market associations want peace, fair policies, and infrastructural support.

As for Youth Groups and civil society, they are pushing for inclusion, transparency, accountability, less patronage politics, mentorship, and modern engagement from the palace.

From religious leaders who have visited him, they expect moral guidance and a voice for community cohesion.

Observers will be looking closely at how Oba Ladoja sets the tone in his early days. Will he issue reconciliatory statements? Will he convene security councils with visible outcomes? Who will he appoint as palace advisers — a mix of elders, technocrats, and youth?

Other signals will include whether he launches immediate social programs, from scholarships to healthcare outreaches, and how he positions Ibadan in discussions with state and federal leaders.

Ibadan stands at a crossroads of tradition and modernity. The enthronement of Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan is more than ceremonial. For residents, it symbolizes hope — hope for unity, cultural pride, safer neighborhoods, thriving markets, and a responsive palace.

Whether those expectations are met will depend not only on the new monarch’s vision but also on the collective will of Ibadan’s people to rally behind him.

“The Olubadan is our father. If he succeeds, Ibadan succeeds,” says Alhaji Sikiru Ajibola, a trader at Dugbe market.

As the drums roll and the coronation day approaches, the ancient city waits — with excitement, with hope, and with the firm belief that its new monarch can write a new chapter in Ibadan’s history.