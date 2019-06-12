Man docked for raping 17-year-old girl

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A 27-year-old man, Mark Afeare, who raped a 17-year-old girl, was yesterday arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court sitting in Igbosere.

Afeare, whose address was not given, is facing a three-count charge bordering on rape.

Earlier, the Police prosecutor, Inspector Peace Chukwudi, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offences on June 3, at 4p.m. at Seaside Estate, Badore Road, Ajah, Lagos.

She said the defendant abducted the 17-year-old girl from her mother’s shop with the intent to have sexual intercourse with her.

“The defendant abducted the girl from her mother’s shop, had sexual intercourse with the girl without her consent,” Chukwudi said.

The prosecutor said the offences committed is punishable under Sections 137, 261 and 268 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

The magistrate, Mrs K. O. Doja-Ojo, remanded the defendant in prison custody and ordered that the case file be duplicated and sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

The case was adjourned till July 10 for mention.