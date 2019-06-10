Man chops off boy’s wrist over fish pond in Lagos

.While I was bleeding, onlookers didn’t help, but were recording with their phones — Victim

By Esther Onyegbula

The quiet community of Mebamu in Ojo area of Lagos State was thrown into pandemonium, Friday morning, as a 61-year-old fish farmer, Jeremiah Obifor, cut off the wrist of a boy, Goodluck Amaechi, with a machete.

Goodluck, a primary six pupil, who lives with his father and siblings at 6, Ajanaku Street, had gone with two of his friends to a swampy area behind their street to fish, when he was attacked by Jeremiah Obifor, whose house is beside the swamp.

According to residents in the community, it is commonplace to find fishes whenever it rains heavily in the swamps within the community.

Victim’s account

Narrating what happened to him at the hospital, Goodluck said: “My friends and I were playing within the community when we decided to fish in one of the swampy areas beside the man’s house. It was while we were at it that he cut my hand and my wrist fell off; blood started gushing out.

“As soon as my wrist fell off, he took it and ran off. I began to scream and shout for help at the top of my voice.

“As I was shouting for help, people gathered but they were scared to help because of the blood that was gushing out of my hand. But they were using their phones to video the incident until a man, who was riding a bike, came and used a hand towel to wrap my hand.”

Vanguard gathered one of their neighbours and the bike rider took Goodluck to New Life Hospital located at Afromedia, but they were referred to General Hospital, Igando, where he was eventually admitted.

The victim’s foster mother, Doris Isaac, a.k.a. Mummy Esther, said: “I was at home when I heard the news of the incident. Initially, we thought it was a ritualist that cut off Goodluck’s hand.

“So I ran to the scene as his father had gone to work, only to find him crying for help, with his hands bleeding, his clothes filled with blood. I carried him, as he was already getting weak.

“Luckily, a good Samaritan, who had a bike, used his clothe to tie the hand to reduce the bleeding. It was the same man that took us with his bike to the first private hospital we went to, before we were referred to General Hospital, Igando.”

The community youth leader, Mr. Obodo, said Goodluck’s hand was picked up alive from the swamp, adding “out of shock I dropped it back before another resident picked it up.

“Unfortunately, before the victim was rushed to Igando General Hospital after he was rejected at New Life Hospital, the chopped off wrist had died.”

An eyewitness, Olukayode Bosun, explained that “you won’t believe that while we were looking for the victim’s hand that was cut off, the suspect, Jeremiah Obifor, joined in the search. But for Goodluck and his friends, who recognised him, we wouldn’t have known he was that wicked.

“Some of the angry youths almost burnt his building before the arrival of policemen from Okoko Divisional Police Station, who arrested him.”

Suspect’s account

The suspect, Jeremiah Obifor, who initially denied that he was around when the victim was attacked, later revealed that he attacked the victim because he thought he came to steal his fish.

According to Jeremiah Obifor, “I saw the victim around my fishpond and thought that he came to steal my fish. That was why I attacked him.”

Confirming the incident, spokesperson for Lagos State Police Command, DSP Elkana Bala, said on June 7, at about 12.20p.m., one Doris Isaac of 6 Ajanaku Street, Okoko, reported at Okoko Police Station that on the same date at about 8.20a.m., her foster son, Goodluck Ameachi, of the same address, was attacked with a machete by one Jeremiah Obifor of 14 Isha Ibrahim Street, Mechanic Bus Stop, Mebamu, Okoko and cut off his right hand.

“The victim was rushed to Igando General Hospital. Investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be charged to court.”