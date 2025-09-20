Man’s body found in Badagry pond after telling wife ‘l’m off to a party’

Late Ayienugba Ezekiel

By Esther Onyegbulam

The usually quiet Bovita central community in Badagry, Lagos State, has been thrown into mourning following the gruesome murder of a 28-year-old artisan, Ayienugba Ezekiel. His lifeless body was discovered in an abandoned fish pond, with his hands tied firmly behind his back.

For residents, the news spread like wildfire on Saturday night, of September 13, 2025, leaving shock, fear, and unanswered questions on its trail.

My world has been shattered — Widow

When Saturday Vanguard visited the family’s modest home, the atmosphere was heavy with grief, as the tragedy has left a hole that may never be filled for the young wife, 24-year-old Abiola. Clutching her toddler son to her chest, she spoke in broken words, her eyes swollen from endless tears. “On Saturday morning, my husband went out to watch football within the community. Later, I called him because our gas ran out while I was cooking. He came back, took the cylinder, refilled it, and returned. After that, he went to the pig farm to feed his animals”.

Her voice quivered as she recalled their last meal together: “That evening, we ate before he told me, about 6 p.m., that he was going to a birthday party. When he didn’t return by 9 p.m., I started calling his phone, but it was switched off. I was worried because he normally didn’t stay out late.”

With tears streaming down her face, Abiola recalled the moment her neighbour brought chilling news that a body had been spotted inside the old fish pond close to the venue of the party her husband attended .

She said: “When we got there, we couldn’t find him at first. My elder brother entered the pond to search until he found my husband. His hands were tied behind his back. My world has been shattered. We’ve only been married three years. He was so excited about taking our son to school for the first time on Monday. Unfortunately, he is not alive to do it. Now, I just want justice for his murder.”

Ayienugba Ezekiel’s lifeless body was discovered in this pond.

Case of murder

Her brother, Razak, who was the first to pull Ezekiel out of the swampy pond, relived the horror of that night. “When I entered the pond, the water was only up to my waist. I kept searching with my hands until I felt him. He was kneeling, his hands tied. We dragged him out, snapped pictures, and rushed him to Badagry General Hospital. But the doctor confirmed him dead,” he narrated.

His voice hardened as he explained why the family believed it was murder. “What made us certain he didn’t drown was that when we pressed his stomach, no water came out. He was killed before being dumped there.” The family later reported the case at the police station and deposited his body at the mortuary about 2 a.m.

Alleged party fight

Community sources alleged that a scuffle broke out during the party, and the celebrant allegedly ordered Ezekiel to be tied. However, what happened afterwards remains a mystery to be unravelled by the Police who have commenced investigation .

A resident who simply gave his name as Ben, said but for the blast of the music, Ezekiel’s shout of help could have been heard.

According to him, “In this community, when people host parties, the music is usually so loud that you can’t hear what’s happening nearby. That’s why many people didn’t know anything had happened until his body was found.”

Police wade in

The Lagos State Police Command, through the Badagry Division, has confirmed launching an investigation into the matter. Saturday Vanguard learned that statements have been taken from family members and eyewitnesses, while efforts were underway to track down those present at the party.

Meanwhile, fear still grips Bovita as residents grapple with the chilling reality of the killing. Many whispered about Ezekiel’s jovial nature, his dedication to his young family, and his untimely death, which has left his wife and toddler uncertain of tomorrow.

