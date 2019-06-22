Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Following the controversy generated by the existence and usage of a server by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in the last general elections, the commission has denied speculations that its Director in charge of Information and Communication Technology ICT, Mr Chidi Nwafor has resigned.

Speculations were rife at the weekend that the director had thrown in the towel in protest against the commission and its lawyers at the presidential election tribunal regarding their claims that the electoral body had no server or that it only experimented with the server in some off-season elections conducted before the general elections.

As head of its ICT department, Mr Nwafor was alleged to have differed with the commission, saying that the server contains results of the general elections.

However, INEC on its twitter handle asked Nigerians to disregard the rumour, explaining that Mr Nwafor only just returned from South Africa where he had gone to represent the commission at an internal event.

“The rumour circulating that our Director ICT, Engr. Chidi Nwafor has resigned is totally false and should be disregarded. The Director and another staff have just returned from South Africa where they represented INEC at the high-level 5th Annual Meeting of ID4Africa Movement in Johannesburg (18 – 20 June 2019).

“Neither he nor any senior staff has resigned his appointment or indicated such intention, since the elections”, the commission stated.

