I stand with RMD

By Francis Ewherido

We live in a free world and that is beautiful. You are fine as long as you exercise your freedom within legal bounds. But sometimes it goes beyond legality; there are also moral boundaries. Freedom goes with concomitant responsibilities. In order words, exercise your freedom responsibly. It helps to keep this in mind in our thoughts and actions. I am going to situate today’s column within a recent Instagram post of veteran actor, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), the responses (backlash in some cases), and the legality and morality of freedom.

RMD had made the following post: “Having been there and done that, I can tell you for free that weight loss, weight gain, butt enlargement, boob lift, marriage, buying/building your own house, having kids, wearing expensive clothes and shoes CANNOT make you truly happy. Mostly, the things we do to show others we are beautiful, made, tough and/or connected are things that magnify our insecurities. A man who is secure in himself has no urge to flaunt wealth. I’m yet to see Alh. Dangote post a picture of his ‘machines’ or of him chilling in his private jet. A woman who is secure in her looks has no urge to go under the knife for enhancement, think Michelle Obama. True happiness comes from knowing who you are (self-discovery) and loving yourself. Anyone who can live without caring about the validation of others is the one who has found true happiness.”

When I first read RMD’s post, I did not give it a second thought because it agreed substantially with my views. Then I started reading comments. Apparently, truth is very bitter and RMD had hit some raw nerves. If I may re-echo a part of what RMD said, why do women do butt enlargement and boobs lift? If you are comfortable with what nature endowed you with, why change it? Unless somebody educates me properly, my conclusion is: insecurity. Many of us know Seal, the Nigerian-born singer and songwriter and Carlos Teves, the Argentine soccer star. Seal’s face is scarred, while Teves’ neck is scarred. They have money and justifiable reasons, but they refused to do plastic surgery. At a time, Teves was earning about $820,000 a week! Yet some people spend years saving money to do plastic surgery to alter their already-very-normal butts and breasts and what do you call that?

Dencia, the singer, agrees with what RMD posted. Her grouse is that RMD, at 58, is too old to be talking about butts and boobs! But the man still get young wife nah and im blood still dey hot! Come to think of it, if RMD cannot talk about such contentious issues with his huge followership, influence and age, then who? RMD has come a long way. I remember bumping into him in the early 90s at the Nigerian Music Awards. I usually gained entry to the venue courtesy of Mideno Bayagbon, now Publisher of The Newsguru and immediate past editor of Vanguard, but RMD entered then based on self-recognition. It was not until 1994, when I became head of corporate affairs of a top insurance company that I could get an invitation card on my own. RMD has crossed many rivers and garnered experience and wisdom over time. What he now sees sitting down, the younger generation cannot see it standing on top of NECOM House (the tallest building in Nigeria). So, they ought to sit at his feet and drink from his fountain of wisdom, not writing some of the comments I read.

Unfortunately, some responses went after shadows and ignored the substance. The crux of RMD’s post is the journey of self-discovery and what brings true happiness. Today in Nigeria, we have increasing cases of depression and suicide. Many people blame the socio economic situation, but the fundamental issue is that people are depressed and unhappy because they do not know who they are. Beautiful homes, beautiful automobiles, good and expensive clothes, jewellery, power, position, etc., can make you feel good, but they cannot bring you true happiness. I know billionaires who are insecure; I know chief executives of multibillion naira companies who are insecure; I know a man who has slept with hundreds of women across Nigeria and from the seven continents in the world, yet his thirst for fulfilment has not been quenched. True happiness comes from living a life of purpose. We were all created by God to fulfil a purpose here on earth. You cannot find true happiness until you find and live that purpose.

“Purpose-driven people have undergone a journey of self-discovery and are self-assured and very secure. They are also unbelievably disciplined. They have so much to brag about, but simply stay humble. But it is beyond discipline; they have divine grace. That is where their confidence flows from. A writer once said that confidence is about being so comfortable with yourself that you can now focus on other people. Arrogance is about overestimating yourself, trying too hard in focusing on you. Many arrogant people are insecure and their arrogance is armour to protect their vulnerable low self-esteem. Wealth, power and positions do not cure insecurity; self-discovery, truly accepting who you are and inner peace are the cure for insecurity. Purposeful people have contentment. Their lives are self-defined, not others-defined. Once they achieve their goals, they are fine. Other people’s accomplishments have no bearing on their self-worth. They are not in competition with anybody on issues of personal accomplishments; they are simply personal-goals driven.”

The above quote from my book, Life Lessons From Mudipapa, is saying the same thing RMD said in a different way. The only area I want to modify and amplify in RMD’s post is on weight loss. Those of us who are 50 years and above and are overweight need to shed some weight (for health reasons) as we grow older so that our ageing and deteriorating joints and bones can carry less weight. It is especially so for tall people.

I advise young people, especially celebrities, who have achieved fame and fortune at a young age to be patient and humble. Life is a marathon. In their later years, like RMD and King Solomon, they will find out that most things in life are vanity, and ultimately all is vanity. “Now that all has been heard; here is the conclusion of the matter: Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the duty of all mankind” (Ecclesiastes 11:13). I stand firmly with RMD on this matter; na so the matter just be. RMD talk bitter truth.

