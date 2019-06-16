GYB’s re-election is our election- Senator Echocho

The Senator representing Kogi East Senatorial District in the Red Chambers of the National Assembly, Alh. Jibrin Isah Echocho has stated that the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Kogi State is a “no contest” as according to him, “Governor Yahaya Bello had laid a solid foundation for APC to easily win the guber race”.

Speaking in Lokoja while addressing the State Executive Committee, the Senator endorsed the decision of the party SEC to adopt indirect primary in nominating the governorship candidate of the party.

He said, “APC should commend the Governor for delivering massively in the last general elections. He delivered for Mr President. He delivered two of three Senators; seven of 9 Reps members and all the 25 available seats in the House of Assembly.

“The Governor played a pivotal role in delivering both Ekiti and Ondo States to our great party. He came home to prove those feats were no flukes. He deserves our support and we will work hard to return the Governor for a second term in office to consolidate his laudable achievements.

“He has supported us to win our elections because he believes we are partners in his vision for a greater Kogi State. For us to achieve that vision, we will support him with everything allowed by the law and morality to win his reelection bid.

“For over three years, he has carried this party. He has increased our membership and gave excellent leadership that ensured hit free congresses and primaries. Our victory at the polls was an indication of his leadership strength to allow the people nominate popular candidates”.

The Senator urged the National Working Committee of the party to accept the decision of the State Executive Committee, assuring that the party will retain Kogi State with Governor Yahaya Bello as the candidate.

He said Governor Bello is an asset to the party and the candidate who can ensure Kogi remains within the APC fold beyond 2019.