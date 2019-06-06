France 2019: Popular Ebonyi Pastor predicts semi-finals finish for Super Falcons

Abakaliki – A popular Pastor in Ebonyi, Mr Simeon Ononogbu and renowned football forecaster has predicted a semi-finals placement for the Super Falcons in the FIFA Women’s World Cup commencing on Friday.

Ononogbu, a former Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ebonyi branch, and Founder of the Living Temple Church of God, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that the prophecy came directly from God.

Ononogbu said that Super falcons would be among the semi-finalists of the World Cup, while hosts France, will finish fifth in the tournament’s placement.

“God did not reveal to me the actual winner of the tournament as God reveals “end” prophecies to me.

“The Super Eagles will finish among the first four in spite of the pedigree of its first round opponents in the tournament’s history.

“God only reveals end result to me as I don’t know what will happen along the way to the team’s semi-finals placement,” he said.

He noted that he is a football buff in spite of religious calling, noting that he was once a footballer.

“I want you to contact me at the end of the tournament to confirm my prophesy,” he said.

The Super Falcons best placement in the competition was a quarter-finals placement in 1999. (NAN)