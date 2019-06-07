Final Team: It’ll be difficult to axe two Eagles – Rohr

Ochuko Akuopha

SUPER Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has said that with the quality of players at his disposal, he was at a loss in deciding the two players to be dropped from the 25-man provisional squad for the African Cup of Nations.

Rohr, who is expected to name his 23-man team for the tournament after Saturday’s international friendly match against Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba Delta State, said “it is difficult to send two players out of this wonderful team. It is going to be the most difficult decision for me and my staff, but that is our job and we do it every time with regret”.

On the the goal keepers in the team, he said “as at today l don’t know who (among Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezeanwa and Daniel Akpeyi) is number one goal keeper. We had number one in Uzoho in the World Cup. I took a risk but he did well. “