Diouf: Senegal need to win AFCON title

Senegal legend El Hadji Diouf, one of the seven CAF legends named for the Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Egypt 2019, have submitted that his country needs to win the title to justify the abundance of talents in the West Africa country.

Senegal has never won the title and Diouf who played in the 2002 final, but lost to 3-2 (penalties) to Cameroon said the Teranga Lions are one of the cup favourite but they need to work hard to win as a team.

“Senegal has very good players but now you have to find the balance to have a very good team.

“We have already seen teams with good players who cannot play together. The AFCON is won with balance and sacrifice. We have to sacrifice and think of the country to write the most beautiful page in Senegalese football history.

“Every year, we are among the favourites and we have a golden generation but we have not won the trophy.