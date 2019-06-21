Defecting Imo lawmakers yet to resign from former parties

By Chinonso Alozie

An investigation by Vanguard yesterday has revealed that some of the Imo State lawmakers of the 9th State Assembly, who recently defected from their parties, were yet to officially resign their membership from the parties they were elected on.

A source told Vanguard in Owerri that it was due to the fact that they were still having court cases with regard to their candidacy.

Vanguard gathered that the lawmakers who have made public their defection to another party included the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Chiji Collins(Isiala Mbano), APGA to PDP; Lawman Duruji(Ehime Mbano), AA to PDP; Kennedy Ibeh(Obowo), AA to PDP; Michael Njoku (Ihitte Uboma), APGA to PDP; Chyna Iwuanyanwu (Nwangele), APGA to PDP; and Obulimba Samuel(Okigwe), APGA to PDP.

A close ally of one of the affected political parties said: “You cannot get anything for your people by being in the opposition. The best thing you can do is to move on and join the moving train if actually, you want to survive in the politics of Imo State.

“All those who moved have pledged their loyalty to the governor and therefore, with time, they will start to benefit. What will you tell your people after four years in the House of Assembly? You will tell them that you are doing opposition?

“Yes, some of them have court cases concerning their tickets. But it did not stop them from moving to another party to get something good for their people. They can be in another party without resigning. It is happening everywhere. They will also be careful because of the court cases they have.”