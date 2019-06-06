Breaking: NBC shuts down AIT, Ray Power

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, Thursday suspends the operating license of the Daar Communications PLC, operator of AIT and Ray Power.

Announcing the decision in Abuja, the Director General of the NBC, Dr. Modibbo Kawu said the decision was taken for the persistent violation of 2004 broadcasting Code, following persistent warning to the company to tow the line of caution.

He said the suspension stands till further notice, noting that the decision was not taken on partisan consideration.

Details later.