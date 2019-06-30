APC denies appointment of National Assembly Principal Officers

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA : The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has denied reports in a national newspaper (not Vanguard) which quoted unnamed party sources as saying that the party has approved a list of principal officers for the 9th National Assembly.

Spokesman of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu in a statement Sunday night in Abuja said the report is false and should be disregarded.

The statement reads; “Our attention has been drawn to a report in circulation purporting the appointment of the remaining principal officers of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in the 9th National Assembly.

“The report is false and should be disregarded. In arriving at party decisions and indeed in all our activities, we have always been transparent, ensuring the best democratic principles are adhered to in whatever steps we take.

“Consultations are ongoing and in our typical style, we will come out to formally announce the party’s decision on the appointments.

“With the prevalence of fake news, we urge the media to always wait for and rely on official statements from the party other than unofficial sources. The media should please take due note of this on future issues that involve our party”, APC added.