Afe Babalola Varsity records first breakthrough in open heart surgery

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—A major breakthrough was recorded in open heart surgery by a team of medical experts, in collaboration with their foreign partners, at Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, ABUTH.

During a review of the landmark and successful cardiovascular surgical operations at the university campus, the team of experts led by Professors Tayo Adeleke and Paul Davies, US-based cardiologists, disclosed that they were able to record successes in all the patients operated upon due to the expertise and hard work of the medical personnel in ABUTH and good equipment in the hospital.

The team leader, Professor Adeleke, advised Nigerians to conduct routine checks on their blood pressure, which has been identified as the chief cause of heart failure globally.

Adeleke, who stated that the experts from US have successfully performed over 10,000 open heart surgeries for a period spanning 21 years, added that “high blood pressure is a silent killer and the major cause of kidney failure, heart failure and sudden death.

“The life expectancy in Cuba is 81; USA, 80; in Nigeria it is less than 50. So focus must be on the health sector. Good equipment and personnel must be provided in our hospitals, the way Chief Afe Babalola has done at ABUTH.

“You can get quality health delivery here in ABUTH with what we have seen. With this hospital, I don’t think there is need for medical tourism again in Nigeria.”

Why I set up varsity—Afe Babalola

The founder of the university, Chief Afe Babalola(SAN), described the breakthrough at the 400-bed hospital complex, located within the university premises, as a celebration of a memorable success in the medical history of the country.

Saluting the experts, Babalola added that Nigerian doctors and other professionals are as brilliant as their counterparts overseas, but were being underutilised by the level of decadence in the system occasion by paucity of equipment.

His words: “It is sad that our people and hospitals are not well equipped. They have no exposure to the right technology and that was why I established this university to make up for the gap.

“So my advice to the students is that you must be ready to embrace the revolution we are pioneering here in ABUTH. We are partnering some hospitals in Sao Paulo, Brazil, India, Germany and Dubai to expose our students to better training in the course of being here.”

Chief Medical Director of the institution, Professor Ola Esan, said the hospital was set up barely a year ago to educate students and to ensure the delivery of highest medical service and to stop continuous outflow of patients and money overseas.

He said the medical facility has personnel and equipment to perform all forms of cardiovascular surgeries and other afflictions.

According to Esan, “the surgeries performed were done in a speed that had never been recorded before in Nigeria and in a manner comparable to the best anywhere across the globe.”

The beneficiaries

Two of the beneficiaries, Surveyor Tayo Akomolafe and Dr. Bukola Balogun, expressed happiness over the free health services they enjoyed from ABUTH.

Akomolafe said: “I came from Lagos after I had been diagnosed of a complex heart problem. I was taken to the theatre and after 30 minutes, I was okay.

“The equipment I saw were state-of-the-art and can compare with what you can get anywhere. My advice is that Nigerians should not go abroad for medical treatment; you can get it here in Ado-Ekiti.”