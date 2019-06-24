ACF backs FG’s plan to overhaul Almajiri system

The apex northern socio-political organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has declared support for the moves by the Federal Government to overhaul the Almajiri system.

The group spoke against the backdrop of a statement credited to the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, that the Federal Government was considering proscribing the Almajiri system of education to tackle insecurity and ensure that no child was deprived of basic education.

Monguno had saidAlmajiris were becoming a huge problem to the society, adding that many of them end up becoming “criminals, drug addicts and willing tools in the hands of those who have very dangerous intentions.”

In a statement, weekend, ACF’s spokesperson, Mohammed Ibrahim, said the forum was in support of the Federal Government’s standpoint on Almajiri.

He said people have misplaced the real “Islamic doctrine of learning” for out-of-school children roaming the streets and begging for alms in the name of Almajiri.

He said: “There is a misrepresentation of the concept in the Islamic doctrine of learning. Almajiri means going to Islamic schools to learn the reading of the Holy Quran and its teachings for moral, economic and social benefit of the child.

“We associate ourselves with Buhari’s concern on the need for the nation to overhaul the Almajiri system of school that will provide free and compulsory education across the country.

“The children we see begging in the streets are in the real sense not Almajiris, but children abandoned by their parents.

‘’That is why ACF agrees with President Buhari that it is, indeed, a crime for parents to keep their children out of school in this 21st century under any guise.

“ACF, therefore, urges state governments to heed to President Buhari’s appeal and appropriate funds needed for improved volume and quality of education across the country leading to reduction in inequality among the citizens.”