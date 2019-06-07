Access Bank resolves disruption to banking services, apologises to customers

LAGOS—Following the difficulties experienced by customers in executing transactions on the Access Bank digital platforms recently, the Bank has announced a resolution to the service disruption and also issued a formal apology.

In a statement released yesterday, Access Bank assured its customers that all transaction challenges experienced on its platform have been resolved while reiterating its commitment to providing exceptional banking services across board.

“We are deeply sorry for every delay or inconvenience experienced in the use of our digital channels this period,” the statement said. “Please be assured that these issues have been fully resolved.”

The disruption in transactions across digital platforms also affected several other financial organizations across the country including Guaranty Trust Bank, Zenith Bank, First City Monument Bank, amongst others.

The electronic payment gateway is a staple of the Nigerian economy as data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicate that a total of 557,083,712 electronic-payment transactions valued at N34.02 trillion were recorded in selected banks across the country in the first quarter of 2019.

Access Bank’s timeous response to feedback from its valued customers on social media and other platforms reflects an unwavering commitment to quality service delivery and best-in-class user experience on all its platforms.