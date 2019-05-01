Zamfara will be pacesetter in new minimum wage implementation — Gov. Yari

Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara said on Wednesday that the state government would be one of the pacesetters among states that would implement the new national minimum wage.

Yari made this known in his remarks at this year’s Workers’ Day celebration in Gusau.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi, urged the workers to continue to exhibit handwork and dedication to the successful implementation of government policies and programmes.

Earlier, the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had urged Yari to fulfill all the promises he made to the people before May 29 when his tenure would end.

In his speech, the state Chairman of the congress, Mr Bashir Mafara, had said: “We are happy that the state governor recently promised to implement the national minimum wage of N30, 000 and we are hopeful that this will be done before the end of the administration.

“On our part, we will continue to support all government programmes at all levels as a way of showing appreciation to what is done to us.”

Mafara, who condole with the government and people of the state over the killing of innocent lives in the state by bandits, urged the state government to continue to partner with relevant security agencies in order to stop the trend.

Reports have it that workers in the state defied the scorching sun to mark the Day’s celebration, which held at the Zamfara College of Arts and Science.