Today in the news on VanguardLive focuses on the historic Inauguration Day, 29 May 2019, which had been recognised as Democracy Day since 1999.

The Publisher, Ilupeju Today and GRA, Ikeja Today, Dayo Akintobi, was special guest, dissecting the high and low points of President Muhammadu Buhari’s first term in office.

The programme also set an agenda for the government for the next four years.

ALSO READ:

Vanguard