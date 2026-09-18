Why I rejected APC  —  Seriake Dickson

National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Senator Seriake Dickson, has explained that he declined to join the All Progressives Congress, APC, because he did not want Nigeria to drift into a one-party state.

Dickson spoke in Abuja on Thursday when the management of LEADERSHIP Newspaper, led by its Vice Chairman, Mike Okpere, presented him with the notification of the newspaper’s 2026 Politician of the Year award.

The former Bayelsa State governor said his decision followed what he described as the decline of his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

According to him, rather than move to the ruling APC, he opted to help establish the NDC as an alternative political platform and contribute to sustaining multiparty democracy.

“I did not believe Nigeria should become a one-party state,” Dickson said.

He said the decision to establish a new party was taken at a time when there was little expectation that a fresh political platform could become a significant force in the country.

Dickson said the NDC had since grown into what he described as a formidable opposition platform.

“Months down the line, we have built a formidable party and a major opposition platform in Nigeria,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to Nigerians, as well as the leaders, members and supporters of the NDC, for their confidence in the political project.

Dickson also acknowledged the contributions of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to the development of the NDC.

The NDC leader urged members to move beyond disagreements arising from the party’s nomination process and concentrate on the 2027 elections.

He said the party should focus on mobilising support for its candidates and challenging the APC through democratic means.

Dickson also called on President Bola Tinubu and security agencies to ensure a peaceful environment for political parties and candidates to campaign freely.

He urged political actors to respect the judiciary and settle political disputes through democratic processes.

Dickson dedicated the LEADERSHIP award to NDC members and Nigerians who, he said, had supported the party’s commitment to strengthening the country’s multiparty democratic system.