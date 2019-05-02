UNN Alumni ignite plan to commence legacy building

By ChinagoromUgwu & Ekpali Saint

Nsukka-The Mass Communication Department Alumni Association (Jacksonites) of the University of Nigeria,Nsukka (UNN) have, Tuesday, ignited their plan to commence the construction of an expansive legacy building of the School of Communication and Media Studies.

The plan was unveiled during the presentation of the Architectural Design of the building to the University Administration at the Vice-Chancellor’s Conference Room.

Presenting the Architectural Design to the Vice-chancellor, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, theJacksonites’ Alumni President, Prof. Pat Utomi represented by Mr. Simeon Idaewor, said the terrible state of the department attracted the attention of the alumni association, and they agreed to erect a befitting Structure that will stand the test of time and place the department at its rightful place as the first school of Journalism in Sub Saharan Africa.

He said, “I came here three years ago and I visited the departments, it was in a terrible shape and I went back, I raised an alarm amongst Jacksonites where we agreed that we are going to build a more befitting building for generation yet unborn and that is what we have started. The architectural drawing has been completed.

“It’s going to be a massive project. Like I said, it’s going to be a mega project for generation yet unborn; something that will stand the test of time, a signature tomb and when you come to University of Nigeria, you will like to see the place”.

According to Idaewor, who is also the Managing Director of Fortune and Temperance publishing company, the project will take not less than Three BillionNaira to be completed even as he charged other alumni to join the association to leave an enduring legacy for the department.

The CEO, Attah Associates Limited, Architect EmekaAttah, who is the Project Architect said the company is determined to produce a legacy building that will project the University as well as remain timeless and serve as an Iconic building in the University of Nigeria and Nigeria by extension.

Architect Attahexplained that the building will house over 1500 seat capacity amphitheatre, 500 seat capacity Lecture Theatre, 200 seat Capacity Class rooms for Undergraduates and Post Graduates, assorted offices among others.

Speaking to Our Correspondents, Architect Attah noted that the Land initially given to the Department by the University Administration was inadequate for the magnitude of the project, but expressed optimism that with the recent update of the project design, the University administration would consider providing a better land.

“So, what we are doing now is to present to the VC the whole idea of the project and if we can secure a land for the project. Because currently, the site that they showed me is too small (to accommodate the updated Project design) and I told them the small piece of land will not accommodate the project they wanted” Architect Attah explained.

Earlier, while speaking during the presentation, Mass Communication Head of Department, Barrister P. N. Nwokolo commended the Jacksonites’ Alumni Association for deeming it important and necessary to erect a befitting structure, as a way of giving back to the Department.

His words, “I find everything edifying. I want to commend the Jacksonites’ alumni, who saw that there is need to give back to the department that made them what they are. So, I am elated, because they feel that it is high time better structures are put in place. The commencement will be determined by the land that will be given to us. And we did request for land during our presentation; that will house our project”.