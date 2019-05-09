Resist temptation of materialism, Fashola advises youth

By Haroon-Ishola Balogun

The Amir Sahib (National President) of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria, Dr. Masshu’ud Aderenle Fashola has advised members of the Majlis Khuddam-ul- Ahmadiyya Nigeria (Youth Wing) to shun temptation of materialism.

Fashola in his remark during 46th Annual National Ijtema (Youth Convention) of MKAN held at Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) Lagos State said youth must live a simple, modest and selfless life.

The Amir Sahib stated that youths today face a lot of challenges ranging from joblessness, temptation, drug abuse, social media distraction among others, urging them to be wary of hypocrites in the course of discharging their duties.

“Do not associate with the disbelievers and hypocrites because you will share from the calamities when the time comes.”

“We should not keep mute about the evils going on around us. If you are sincere with Allah, your prayers would be answered. Put your trust only in God.”

“All youths need to come together to fight corruption and save humanity. Maintain your integrity in the face of poverty and temptation.”

In his welcome address, the Sadr (National President) MKAN, Engr. Aina Sa’eed, said the body engaged its members in a lot of humanitarian projects.

“Some of these projects include: training of our members on physical and spiritual development, training of young ones (members of Majlis Atfa-ul Ahmadiyya, age 715 years) and also carrying out numerous Community Development Services (CDS), constant voluntary blood donations, free medical outreach, Stop The Crime (STC) campaign, Tree planting, Donation of gift items to the inmates of Prisons, donation of gift items to the kids at the motherless babies’ homes, and a host of others.”

Barr. Muhammadu Rabiu Uthman delivered lecture on the topic: ‘Islam and Humanity’

More than 2, 000 Ahmadiyya youth across the country attended the event.