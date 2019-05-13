Police arrest 3 suspected cultists with female underwear in Ogun

Nab 3 motorcycle snatchers in Lagos

By Daud Olatunji & Esther Onyegbula

ABEOKUTA—Men of Ogun State Police Command said they have arrested three suspected cultists with one female pant tied with assorted charms.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the arrest was made in continuation of the command’s war against cultism and other violent crimes.

He said the arrested cultists, who have all confessed their membership of Eiye confraternity are: Olagboye Abidemi, 32; Olasemojo Michael, 28, and Wasiu Waheed, 23.

According to Oyeyemi, men of Ogun State Police Command, last Friday stormed an initiation hideout of the Eiye confraternity in Agbowa area of Ogijo where three members of the group were arrested.

“The Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Ogijo division, CSP Muhammed Baba, while leading men of Operation Puff Adder on routine patrol, got information about the hideout of the cult group where they usually initiate new members.

“The place was, subsequently, stormed and three members of the group were arrested. Recovered from them were one jack knife, one blood stained silver knife, one female pant tied with charms and other assorted charms.

“Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to Anti kidnapping/cultists section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

…nab 3 motorcycle snatchers in Lagos

In a related development, three suspected armed robbers that specialise in snatching motorcycles in Ipaja area of Lagos State and environs have been arrested by the police.

The suspects, Lateef Adeleke, 23; Lekan Bashiru, 23, and Chinedu Uzozie, 21 were arrested after they attacked a motorcyclist.

Police sources said the suspects waylaid the commercial motorcyclist identified as Saheed Oloyo in Ipaja area, weekend, macheted him on the head and disappeared with the motorcycle, a Bajaj with number plate KRD 310 QH while the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Vanguard learned that few minutes after the attack, the police at Ipaja was contacted and the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Tokunbo Abaniwodo, led her team to the scene after which they went on the trail of the fleeing robbers.

Luckily, their efforts paid off after they traced the suspects to Fagebemi area and arrested them. One of the suspects was said to have hidden in a septic tank before police fished him out.