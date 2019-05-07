PDP bombs Buhari over “kidnapping as business” comment

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged remark that anger, frustration and disenchantment among the youths are responsible for the escalation of kidnapping, abduction and other crimes in the country, saying the statement is a direct admission of his (Buhari) failure in governance.



This is even as the party noted that the President’s admission is a pointer that majority of Nigerian youths did not vote for him in the February 23 Presidential election, adding that “this self-confession by Mr. President is equally an admission that he has no solutions, and points to the ugly situation that would continue to confront the nation, if the stolen Presidential mandate is not retrieved in the courts.”

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday, the party said it was appalling that “at a time when other world leaders are leading their youths to constructive and productive ventures and developing their nations, Nigerian youths are being pushed into situations of anger, frustration and recourse to criminality?”

The statement continued: “Under President Buhari, our national economy has continued to slide; over 30 millions Nigerians have lost their jobs and basic means of livelihood; businesses have continued to shut down; cost of essential goods and services have persistently soared, while purchasing power of citizens worsen.

“It is more disheartening that instead of finding solutions, Mr. President resorted to rhetoric and begging the question to the extent of describing criminality as a “new occupation and a business”.

“Moreover, Nigerians were shocked at President Buhari’s insensitivity to the victims of the bloodletting, kidnapping, banditry and other acts of violence in the country when he trivialized and made a joke of the insecurity in the land by stating that losing weight is a sign that the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, was effectively tackling the security issues.

“It is most heartbreaking that at the time President Buhari was making a joke on the security situation, bandits were having a field day in communities in Zamfara State where they reportedly killed over 50 Nigerians, while many more compatriots are still held hostage by kidnappers in forests in various parts of our country.”