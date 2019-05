Naira Marley risks seven years in jail if found guilty

Barring any last minute change, the trial of Nigerian musician, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, for alleged credit card fraud will begin at a Lagos high court today.

He will be arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which has slammed an 11-count charge against him.

Naira Marley effectively risks seven years in jail if found guilty in accordance with Section 33 (2) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015.

The charge with suit number FHC/L/178C/19 was filed before a Lagos State High Court last Wednesday.

Some of the credit cards, according to the EFCC, bore the names- Nicole Louise Malyon, and Timea Fedorne Tatar.

The alleged crimes were in contravention of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act and the Cyber Crimes Act.

The charge read in part, “That you, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Raze (still at large), on or about the 11th day of December 2018, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, conspired amongst yourselves to use Access card 42658840359191132 issued to persons other than you in a bid to obtain gain and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27(1)(b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 33(2) of the Same Act.

“That you, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Raze (still at large), on or about the 10th day of May 2019, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to defraud possessed counterfeit card 4921819410257431 issued to Timea FedorneTatar and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 33(9) of Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015.”

The singer, who was detained on May 10, is controversial for repeatedly praising internet fraudsters, popularly called Yahoo boys, in his songs and on social media.

Naira Marley was arrested alongside his friend and fellow musician, Zlatan Ibile who was released on Wednesday.

Tiamiu Kayode, Adewunmi Moses and Abubakar Musa, Naira Marley’s crew boys, have also been released.

