Mabel Oboh and hubby hold quiet court wedding

BY BENJAMIN NJOKU

Seasoned actress and broadcaster,Mabel Oboh has confessed that she married her best friend.

The beautiful mother of three made the confession on Thursday after her quiet court wedding with her beau, Michael Udoh, in Lagos. The couple signed on the dotted line in Eti Osa West marriage registry, in the midst of selected family members and friends.

Among them were the bride’s brother, Mighty Mouse, popular ghetto singer, Baba Fyro, ailing rapper, Olusegun Osaniyi, popularly known as Lord of Ajasa and his wife, marriage registry, Ayesa Kehinde among other dignitaries.

Mabel, now Mrs. Udoh in a brief chat with NollyNow, described the day as one of the most eventful moments in life. She confessed that she was never expecting it, even though they have been long standing friends. “Today is one of the most eventful moments n my life, a day I actually never expected to happen. We have been friends for quite a long time.”

“He’s someone that has always been there for me. He has been on the background. If I have a need to talk to someone, he ‘s always the person I run back to. He knows when I am happy and when I am not in a good mood.”

“So he has been my best friend for a very long time. I would have happy if it will remain like that. I think it’s very unusual for you to have somebody that you always run back to when you have problems,” Mabel said with excitement.

The new bride, however, revealed that in few days time, she would be jetting out of the country alongside her husband for their honeymoon in Dubai. She also hinted of their church wedding before the end of the year. Meanwhile, after the court wedding, the couple were hosted by the bride’s brother, former boxing champion, Peter Oboh, at their Comfort hotel, in Apapa. The eldest daughter out of 10 children, Mabel is the founder of Mabel Oboh Centre for Save Our Stars, an NGO that caters for the health of the less-privileged Nigerian entertainers.

See Photos below: