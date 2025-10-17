Celebrity Carpenter finds love, weds Adamawa Princess Aishatu

By Nnasom David

Filindabo Community in Abuja Municipal Area council (AMAC) was agog with excitement and celebration as the Founder and CEO of Sagesse College of Traditional Carpentry (SCTC), the first Traditional African and modern carpentry academy in Africa, Mr. Musa Moses Amiebenomo popularly known as Celebrity Carpenter marries Princess Aishatu Mamman Daksiri from the Royal dynasty in Adamawa State.

The Royal Nikah which began with the wedding Fatiha at the Central Mosque Abuja. It was presided over by Imam Prof. Luqman Zakariya and HRH Edris Musa the (Emir of Giwa).

It was witnessed by the Hakimi of Filindabo (Dekashi) Muhammed Sani Paga, the Chief of the Hausa community in Filindabo, Abubarka Hassan, friends, relatives, associates and other dignitaries from all walks of life.

His Royal Highness Dr. Idris Musa (MFR), Emir of Jiwa, FCT, represented the groom and accepted the marriage on his behalf, while Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong, former Minister of Health (State), and former Minister of Foreign Affairs (state) was appointed as the bride’s guardian (Wali) who gave her out in marriage. Their distinguished presence added more prestige to the royal celebration.

The convoy, accompanied with a herd of horses, then moved to Filindabo for the grand reception where other dignitaries were already seated.

The reception was colourful, as it represented a celebration of Culture in diversity, having various ethnic groups take turns to display their unique cultural dances, traditional wrestling, songs and other cultural exhibitions.

Present at the occasion which was hosted by one of Abuja’s finest MC’s (Sarkin Dariya), were the Emir of Giwa H.R.H Edris Musa, the Hakimi (Dekashi) of Filindabo, H.R.H Muhammed Sani Paga, Oba Tajudeen Kolawole the (Yoruba community leader), Abubarka Hassan, (the Hausa community leader), and Chief Tochukwu Nzegbo, (Igbo community leader).

Others include; Dakachi Zauda, women community leaders, Gbaggi community leaders, all mai- angwas, youth leaders, and other dignitaries.

The bride, Princess Aishatu Daksiri Musa, who was visibly overwhelmed with what she witnessed could not hide her excitement. “I’m so elated with what I saw here today. The love shown me and my husband is overwhelming. I will never forget this day”.

She described her husband as a strong, compassionate and caring man.

The groom, Mr. Moses Musa was full of praise to the Emir, traditional rulers, friends, business associates and members of the community who came to honor and celebrate with him and his wife.

Celebrity Carpenter is popular in both Abuja entertainment and traditional landscape as he has consistently supported the development of entertainment in the nation’s capital. He is also a holder of the traditional title of Garkuwan Matasa of Fillin-Dabo Dei-dei in the FCT.

He has used his traditional school of carpentry to empower young Nigerians, giving young people access to decent means of livelihood.