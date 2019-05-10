Leadership award for Buhari, endorsement of failure; PDP tells APC

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Friday described the presentation of a leadership award to President Muhammadu Buhari by governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as a shameful endorsement of failure; the height of deception and a spat on the graves of victims of unrestrained killings and bloodletting in various parts of our nation, in the past four years.

The party said the “solicited award is another failed image-laundering and botched endorsement by the Presidency, which is being confronted by the weight of public rejection for its failures and the rigging of the February 23, Presidential elections.”

The PDP made its position known yesterday in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan. According to the statement, “it is totally disgraceful that Mr. President’s handlers could conjure such scandalous whitewashing project to gloat on Nigerians at a time they (Nigerians) are extremely hurting over the prevalent economic hardship, hunger, disappointments, failures and humongous corruption that have become the hallmark of the Buhari administration.

“The PDP holds that by allowing themselves to be used for such image laundering for President Buhari in the face of his failures to find solution for the killings and kidnappings in Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna, Katsina and other states of the federation, the APC governors have again exhibited their party’s unpardonable insensitivity and disdain for Nigerians.”

The statement further read: “It is disturbing that at a time genuine leaders are exerting themselves for solutions to the myriads of crisis plaguing our nation, those elected on the platform of the APC are busy playing to gallery and acting scripts while our nation continue to slide; the very reason Nigerians voted for Atiku Abubakar on February 23, as their preferred presidential candidate.