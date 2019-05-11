JAMB: How to check your 2019 UTME result

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has given directions on how candidates who sat for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations in April could check their results.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, instructed that candidates only need to send ‘RESULT’ to the short code, 55019, on their handsets and that visitng a cyber cafe to check was not necessary.

The code should be sent using the same phone number that candidates used to register for the examination, the Registrar said.

The Steps to checking 2019 JAMB results are:

Type ‘RESULT’. candidate’s surname, first name, and middle name, and then send to 55019.

The service fee is N50.

According to Oloyede, this will prevent candidates from being exploited by unscrupulous cyber cafe operators.

The board described the conduct of the 2019 UTME as a success story.

