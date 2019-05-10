JAC models show strength at Lagos Motor Fair

By Theodore Opara

FAST growing auto brand, JAC has continued to make waves in the Nigerian market with its appearance at the on-going Lagos Motor Fair, showing its strength as the only newly introduced brand with a full model range cutting across passenger cars, buses Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV), pickup and light duty trucks.

Delighted by achievements of the brand in Nigeria in just about four years, Managing Director of Elizade Autoland, distributor of JAC vehicles in Nigeria Mr. Demola Ade-Ojo told pressmen at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos venue of the fair that the pedigree of the Elizade brand coupled with the sound quality of the JAC brand, facilitated the fast penetration of the auto brand into the Nigerian market.

He said, the company recently initiated and sponsored the Mechanic festival, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of Elizade Autoland and JAC to relate with and train mechanics as well as provide some basic tools to them. The managing director explained that the mechanic festival, the first of its kind in Nigeria was initiated to encourage the mechanic to appreciate their job better.

According to the MD, “when you have a very good product with good design and pocket-friendly price, the customers will appreciate. We want to get more Nigerians to trust the JAC brand. They already trust Elizade, and they are beginning to trust the JAC brand”. The mechanics are the doctors of the car and they have to undergo more training to enable them to perform better.

He said all models of the JAC brand have stood the test of time as more and more corporate bodies, government agencies and individuals are buying the vehicles across the country.

Speaking about their pick-up which he described as beauty personified, he said: “The T6 pick-up is truly value for money, as the vehicle which recently passed an all-terrain test at an impressive event in Lagos last year, comes with a lot of packages like turbo-charged technology, digital display, reversed view, etc. All these and more, he said, “makes the JAC T6 pickup a workhorse and leisure vehicle”.

On the light trucks, Ade-Ojo explained that “the quality is far better compared to other brands in its class. The JAC light trucks come with Cummins engines, high spring and reinforced suspension to enable them to carry more load”.

JAC passenger cars and SUVs, he noted, have gained very rapid acceptance, as he attested to the fact that as the number one JAC salesman in Nigeria, both himself and wife drive the JAC S7 SUV, which comes with all the luxurious features obtainable in modern luxury SUVs.

Demola Ade-Ojo who is an experienced auto personality added that his company offers a total auto solution to customers as beyond sales, it offers quality after-sales in terms of spares and servicing, financing and suitable vehicles to fit the different terrain of the country.

Though the JAC brand is still being embraced by more and more customers across the country, Elizade Autoland has already distributed the vehicles to some key establishments like Mobil, flour mills, Nestle, Guinness, etc.

Hide quoted text

Satisfied with the quality of the JAC models, Managing Director, Mobil Nigeria, Mr. Tunji Oyebanji, stated during a tour of the JAC stand at the fair that “we want to continue to associate with the brand, very economical to run, it looks like the winner”.

The different models distributed in Nigeria are the J4 sedan; the S2, S3, S5 and S7 Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV); the T6 pickup; the Sunray minibus; and the X5, L40, and N-Series light-duty trucks.