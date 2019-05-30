IPOB Sit At Home: Markets, schools, banks shut in Aba

BY UGOCHUKWU ALARIBE

ABA- Business activities were today grounded in Aba, Abia State, following the sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The gates of major markets in the city such as the Ariaria International, Ekeoha, Cemetery, Alaoji spare parts, Ehere, Ngwa road, were open, but there were no trader or customer on sight.

Banks, schools, as well as Jubilee Road spare parts market and St. Michael’s Road phone and computer accessories market; shops were placed under lock and key.

The roads in the city were deserted as people were seen trekking to their destinations with several teams of security agents patrolling the streets while others were stationed at major junctions.

It was observed that traders still stayed away despite the assurance of the Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ene Okon, threatening to arrest anybody found harassing residents or traders at any market.

Police patrol vehicles were stationed the major entrances to markets.

According to a trader at the Ariaria International Market, Mrs Chioma Ogbonna, “We decided to close shop in compliance with the IPOB order. We identify with IPOB in remembering our fallen hero who died that we may live. We, the traders are aware that sacrificing a day in the interest of Biafra is not too much. What they are doing is in line with our desire to enjoy freedom from oppression of the Nigerian government. We want an independent state of Biafra.”

