Int’l body lauds Ugwuanyi on peace, security, good governance

An international organization that provides free services to the people especially in the areas of health and education, Volunteer Service Overseas (VSO), has applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for enhancing business activities in the state through the provision of the needed peace and security.

Speaking through its head of programme, Regina Afiono, when she led members of the team to the Government House on a courtesy call, the body added that the peaceful atmosphere in Enugu State and its secure environment informed the choice of the state as a place of assignment.

Afiono, who expressed delight that “Enugu State is very outstanding in terms of security”, stressed that “our choice of places where we will work is a painstaking exercise based on research and among other things, security is the top-most because our workers have to be secured”.

The programme head disclosed that the group came to Enugu and scheduled to visit Ibagwa Nike and Umuchigbo in Enugu East Local Government Area of the state to assist the people of the area, especially the youths, in the areas of health and education.

She further disclosed that their programmes were basically on inclusive

education and livelihood with emphasis on the vulnerable people of the

society who, according to her, are deprived of basic essentials of life.

Afiono explained that the International organization has been operational in Kwara State for ten years, pointing out that it is made up of fifty members, comprising twenty-five foreigners and twenty-five Africans.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who warmly welcomed members of the delegation to the Government House, Enugu, described the body’s activities as noble ventures that are endearing to his administration.

Represented by his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, the governor maintained that the programme of the organization is in line with the policy thrust of his administration that touches the lives and wellbeing of the youths.

Gov. Ugwuanyi reiterated the commitment of the state government to the success of the organization through the provision of adequate security for the people of the state including their staff.

He, therefore, expressed optimism that their stay in South East, Enugu in particular will be fruitful and a longer exercise, and went further to express confidence in their ability to cover more communities as the programme progresses.

While informing them that the government through the relevant ministries and agencies will be working with them to ensure the sustenance of the established relationship, the governor hoped that the arrival of other volunteers from United Kingdom and some African countries next week will go a long way in strengthening their local presence and activities that will bring a positive change in the lives of the youth.

His words, “You have asked for security of your staff and the volunteers who would be residing and working at Ibagwa Nike and Umuchigbo, we can assure you that Enugu State remains the safest state in Nigeria, that notwithstanding, we shall take closer look at the security situation around the place of your deployment to ensure that you enjoy your stay and work in Enugu State”.