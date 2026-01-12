Ugwuanyi lauds Nigerian Army for sustaining security, peace

By Chinedu Adonu

The former governor of Enugu State and a senate-confirmed ambassadorial nominee, Dr. Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi, has praised the Nigerian Army for their dedication to maintaining security and peace across Nigeria.

Gov. Ugwuanyi made this commendation during the West African Social Activities (WASA) event of the 103 Battalion Nigerian Army at Awkwunanaw Barracks in Enugu on the weekend.

He used the forum to acknowledge the Army’s efforts and reinforce their commitment.

Ugwuanyi urged the soldiers to remain loyal and steadfast in their service, emphasizing the importance of obeying authorities and continuing their good work, especially in eradicating insecurity within Enugu State.

He also called on families to support the soldiers to maintain peace at home, and assured that civil authorities would keep supporting the Army’s operations.

“You should not rest on your oars as you push to totally stamp out insecurity in the country, especially within Enugu State. I also urge our families here to give our gallant soldiers all the needed support by maintaining peaceful and progressive homes. The civil authorities will continue to support the Nigerian Army to ensure continual successes in all its operations,” he said.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Oluremi Fadairo, commended Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, for the support of the Division and her formations.

Fadairo, who Brig.-Gen represented. Saka Jimoh, Chief of Staff of the Division, expressed confidence in the soldiers’ allegiance to official commands and their duties.

The Chairman of Oji River LGA, Mr. Greg Anyaegbudike, acknowledged the Nigerian Army’s role in ensuring safety and collaboration with other security agencies, which has made Oji River the safest council area in Enugu State.

“The Nigerian Army patrols, intelligence sharing and joint working environment with other security agencies have greatly improved security; thus, making Oji River council area the safest council area in Enugu State,” Anyaegbudike said.

Earlier, the Commanding Officer of 103 Battalion, Lt.-Col. Waheed Shittu explained that WASA aims to foster camaraderie, cultural exchange, and social bonding among soldiers.

Shittu, who was represented by the Commanding Officer (Rear), 103 Battalion, Maj. Buhari Abdulrahman said the event showcases the rich culture and heritage of the Nigerian Army and signaled the end of a successful operational year.

The event featured cultural performances, awards for outstanding soldiers, and various social activities, celebrating the achievements of the military over the year.

Vanguard News