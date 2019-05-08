I did not suffer any heart attack – Peter Obi

By Nwafor Sunday

Former governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi, has faulted claims that he suffered a heart attack, yesterday.

A statement issued on Tuesday by his media aide, Valentine Obienyem, emphatically pointed out how Obi felt feverish and visited a hospital at Onitsha, had his body examined and received treatment. Obienyem, equally stated how Obi went home, prepared and went to work that same day.

However, reacting to canards that Obi suffered a heart attack, Obienyem dismissed the claims, noting that Obi is hale and hearty and did not suffer any heart related disease as claimed by some people.

His words, “yesterday, I posted a report of how the former Governor of Anambra State felt a bit feverish and had to visit a Hospital at Onitsha. I equally reported that he returned and went straight to office to continue his work. We spent the whole day planning on the focus of his next apostolate: support to 50 selected hospitals.

“Today, the reckless fringe twisted the report that Obi suffered a heart attack. I should believe that anybody capable of coming out with such a wicked and twisted lie is as well as wishing him dead. But the sooner they realize that God is the creator and custodian of all lives, the better for them.

“May I therefore use this medium to inform the public that Obi did not suffer any heart attack or any debilitating illness. He felt a bit feverish, which is one of the pangs of humanity, visited a hospital in Anambra State and that is all. Mr. Peter Obi is hale and hearty.

“Though the reactions of many are that the wish of those liars for Obi should visit them, Obi’s position is that we should continue praying for the harbingers of such wicked news to realize that life belongs to God. He encourages Wealthy Nigerians to remember the sick and extend our hands of love to them always.