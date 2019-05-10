I am sure if Igbo, their Yoruba brothers come together, Africa will unite – Onni

Sequel to the mixed reactions that trailed his declaration about the age-long relationship between the Yoruba natives and the Igbo people of South Eastern Nigeria, Ooni of Ife & Arole Oduduwa, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has charged historians to deepen their research on African history.

The Spiritual leader of the Yoruba race worldwide made the call on Wednesday while playing host to a prominent Igbo monarch, His Majesty, Eze Chukwuemeka Eri, Ezeora 34th, Aka Ji Ovo Igbo, Enugwu Aguleri, Anambra State.

Ooni Ogunwusi who is the Co-chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria explained that the Igbo people of South Eastern Nigeria globally known for economic prowess have identical culture with their Yoruba counterpart in the South Western part of the country.

The African foremost monarch frowned at the frictions between ethnic divisions across Africa saying unity is needed for the required progress in the continent.

“Africa must unite for peace and progress across board, I am sure that if Igbo people and their Yoruba brothers come together, Africa will unite.

“I am so happy to receive you all and I must say that today is one of my happiest moments on this throne I feel proud of you on your achievements within the last 42 years of reign on the throne of your ancestors.

“I have been having sleepless night because my ancestors have been visiting me that black race must unite. This coincided with my mandate of peace and unity that I have preached around the globe. No race should be left behind” Ooni said.

“Your Eri kingdom is one of the oldest kingdoms in Igboland We Yoruba have strong ties with Igbo because no Igbo man can do without kolanut which only grows in Yorubaland, we must therefore relate together as members of the dame family, this is the best way we can enjoy lasting peaceful coexistence as Nigerians.

“Ile-Ife is your home and you are always welcome.

We in Ife are only the custodians of the great family worldwide because all the citizens of the world migrated from Ife.” Ooni added

Earlier in his speech titled “Royal Handshake Across The Niger”, Eze Chukwuemeka Eri appreciated the roles played by Ooni by open fore the relationship between the Yoruba and Igbos and that the Igbos being the progenitor of Israel. He urged him not to rest on his oars till unity is achieved by all races in Africa

The Igbo monarch, accompanied by the Onu-Oja II of Owelle Kingdom, Igwe Anthony Onyekwere revealed that his visit was necessitated by the Ooni’s comments during the last Aje Festival celebration, especially on the relationship between Igbos and Yorubas, imploring the historians from both sides to dig deep and cement the relationship between the two tribes.

“Thank you Your imperial Majesty, we have been projecting this historical dimension, though not using your platform and since you have echoed same from different angle, there seems to be some kind of historical treasure hidden somewhere about the relationship between Yoruba and Igbos.”

“One of the best ways to unravel this mystery is to encourage inter ethnical visits, especially during cultural activities.” Eze Chukwuemeka said

The prominent Igbo monarch however used the medium to invite Ooni to the forthcoming Eri festival scheduled for November 8th & 9th 2019, in Aguleri, Anambra State.

Also Speaking with newsmen, The Eze Ndigbo of Ife, Ezekiel Onyejekwe said the visit is a historic home coming for the visiting Igbo monarchs, saying the Ndigbo will fully support the Ooni of Ife in his peace and unity mission irrespective of the hues and cries by the uninformed mischief makers who are mere attention seekers.