Alaafin vs Ooni: Stop inciting traditional rulers against one another, Elebuibon counsels Yoruba sons, daughters

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade.

By Shina Abubakar & Adeola Badru

Foremost traditionalist and cultural icon in Yorubaland, Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon, has admonished prominent Yoruba sons and daughters to stop inciting traditional rulers against one another for the sake of peace and development of the race.

Chief Elebuibon, who is the Araba Awo of Osogbo and an Ifa High Priest spoke to Saturday Vanguard at his country home in Osogbo, Osun state on the face-off between the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, over the recent conferment of the Okanlomo Odua title on an Ibadan-based business tycoon, philanthropist and the CEO of Ilaji Hotels and Resorts, Chief Jubril Dotun Sanusi (JDS).

The Ifa High Priest disclosed that the Ooni’s throne birthed every other throne across Yorubaland and that the relationship between Ooni of Ife and any other traditional rulers in Yorubaland is that of a father to son. He added that Ile-Ife being the traditional source of the Yoruba race commands so much significance culturally, traditionally and spiritually.

His words: “Ile-Ife is the source of Yoruba race and the Ooni’s throne gave birth to every other throne in Yorubaland. So the issue of battle of supremacy with the Ooni ought not to have arisen for whatsoever reason. The relationship between Ooni and any other traditional ruler in Yorubaland or of Yoruba race is that of a father to child and no child would disrespect his father”. He then urged all Yoruba sons and daughters to stop inciting Yoruba traditional rulers against one another. He also called on the media, both traditional and social media to stop hyping altercations among Yoruba leaders and encourage unity within the race. Meanwhile, a Yoruba socio-cultural group, The Oduduwa Descendants Worldwide, has affirmed that only the Ooni of Ife possesses the authority to appoint individuals as Okanlomo Odua as the Ooni is also known as Arole Odua.

Spokesman of the group, Prince Segun Alade, in an interview with Saturday Vanguard emphasised that, “the lineage of Oduduwa is clear; only the Ooni can designate the Okanlomo Odua, and any claim otherwise is a distortion of our heritage.”

According to him, “Our traditions are rooted in respect and recognition of rightful authority, which reside solely with the Ooni of Ife, a revered figure in our cultural heritage. The Okanlomo title is not just a title; it embodies the spirit and unity of the Yoruba people, cutting across all Yoruba descendants in Nigeria, Benin Republic, Togo, Cuba, Brazil, America, the UK, and even in Caribbean countries”.

It will be recalled that the Alaafin last Monday gave the Ooni 48 hours ultimatum to withdraw the chieftaincy title of Okanlomo of Yorubaland given to Chief Dotun Sanusi or face the consequences saying only the Alaain has the authority to confer such titles in the whole of Yorubaland.

He said that there was a Supreme Court judgment that backed his claim. The Ooni however ignored the ultimatum which his spokesman, Moses Olafare described as an “empty threat”.