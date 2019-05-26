Hearing clearly from God

This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shalt meditate therein day and night, that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then thou shalt make thy way prosperous, and then thou shalt have good success. Joshua 1:8 KJV

How many people hear clearly from God? How does God speak to you?

How do you hear His voice?

Some of us hear from God through praise, from His scripture, through dreams, vision. We need to wait after prayer, meditate on the prayer. A lot of us pray and pray and move on. We don’t expect or wait for feedback for what we have asked for. There must be meditation after prayer.

We must wait to see what God will say. Habakkuk 2:1. It is important we spent time waiting, asking requesting and meditating. We must have a note by our side and write down everything that God is starting to us. Sometimes it might not be totally clear and we, therefore, must go back to it so we can move in the right direction. When we hear from God we make a note of it.

What is the most important thing in a man/woman’s life that we must get and push forward on? Philippians 3:1

The most important thing we must get and push up on is a clear vision of our life

How many of us have a clear vision of the direction our life should go?

My people are destroyed for lack of vision. When we have vision without direction it leads to dissatisfaction. There must be vision and in having vision there must be a purpose for the vision. Everything else in our life derives from the vision. Our vision will keep our life along the path it will go, the places we should go to, the friends we should have, the kinds of clothes we should wear and the issues we should be involved with.

This life is not worth living if we do not get to where we are going.

A lot of us are in pain now because we did things outside of vision and purpose or without knowing them. We begin to see issues that should not be there because we live a visionless life.