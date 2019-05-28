Firm set to preserve Nigeria’s data

Lagos – A global data infrastructure company, Western Digital Corporation, says it is set to assist Nigeria to preserve data.

Nigel Edwards, the Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle East, Africa and India (EMEAl), Western Digital, said this during a news conference on Tuesday in Lagos.

Edwards said that with the advancement and use of technology, people had seen the need to store their data.

He added that “the rate of technological advancement is dramatic, the power of our computers and what we can do today on our cell phones and mobile phones is just incredible.”

He said that through mobile devices today, 4.2 exabytes of data were transitioning each year and it was growing at an exponential rate.

He noted that Western Digital was committed to the Nigerian market, hence, the introduction of a range of data storage solutions to help preserve the country’s data.

He explained that each product was specifically tailored to address capacity needs and provide convenient on-the-go, reliable storage solutions to customers.

He said that a lot of the technology that was put into the products also helped to protect data privacy for customers.

According to him, with such a diverse portfolio, Western Digital strives to deliver a complete experience to its Nigerian customers through its efficient aftersales services.

”Western Digital creates environment for data to thrive; we help our customers to capture, preserve, access and transform data.

”As a country with significant percentage of digital savvy individuals, Nigeria is an important country for us.

”We aim to create value to consumers and stakeholders by providing innovative storage solutions.

”The introduction of an extended product portfolio is a step in the right direction, as we continue to provide improved performance and efficiency for our customers.

”We are offering new innovation to store and preserve data for today and beyond. With recent advancements in 3D NAND, our journey of innovation continues to inspire those who dare to think big about the possibilities of data,” he said.

Edwards said that the products were poised to expand Western Digital’s existing product portfolio in Nigeria and allow local consumers to access a wide range of WD and SanDisk brand products.

He said that the SanDisk Extreme microSDXC UHS-l card, the first 1TB card in the world; SanDisk Ultra Loop with capacities of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB; were parts of the storage products.

According to him, the SanDisk Ultra Trek USB 3.0 also with capacities of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB are all now available and enhance overall drive capacity and performance for customers across Nigeria.

Gerry Edwards, Director of Marketing, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Western Digital, said that the new products would enhance diversification of Western Digital’s offerings in Nigeria.

He said that the company understood the magnitude of Nigerian market, hence, expanded it’s distribution channels so that more people could have access to the products.

”Nigeria has millions of individuals who use data digitally, one way or the other, we have recognised this opportunity and provided storage solutions for their needs.

”We offer high-performance, high capacity and high-quality storage solutions to fit the increasingly digital lifestyles of consumers,” he said.

The director said that Western Digital was enabling a bigger, faster experience in its portfolio with new solutions that gave consumers an excellent combination of performance and capacity, so they could do more with the rich content they capture.