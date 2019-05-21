Breaking: Cooking gas consumers’ll no longer own cylinders – FG

By Michael Eboh

The Federal Government, Tuesday, said it is coming up with a policy that would remove the ownership of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, cylinders from consumers.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ forum on LPG penetration in Abuja, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, said the policy would require that the ownership of the cylinders rests strictly with the dealers and distributors, adding that this was part of strategy to deepen the penetration of LPG, also known as cooking gas and address issues of safety.

Kachikwu added that the Federal Government had reached an agreement with two original cylinder manufacturers to deliver 600,000 cylinders to LPG distributors on credit, with a pre-payment period of 18 months.

He stated that the Federal Government would in the next couple of days commence the clampdown of illegal roadside LPG dealers, while he directed all skid operators of LPG to immediately convert their outlets to micro distribution centres before the enforcement begins.

…Details later