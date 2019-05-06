Adeleke’s arrest : Hold police, APC responsible if … – Osun PDP

By Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo

Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has charged Nigerians and the International community to hold the Nigeria Police Force and the All Progressive Congress responsible if anything tragic happens to the Governorship candidate of the Party and current Senator, Ademola Adeleke.

The Party stated this Monday night in a Press release issued by the State Chairman Hon Soji Adagunodo in response to the arrest of Adeleke by the Police authorities in Abuja.

Adagunodo said the arrest of the Osun Governorship candidate who recently won an Election petition and declared as the rightful winner of the September 22nd 2018 Governorship election is a clear case of political desperation taken too far by the Police which is obviously executing a script of the APC.

He added that the arrest is fuelling speculation of an attempt to put Senator Adeleke in harm’s way to prevent him from conclusively retrieving the mandate freely given him by the good people of Osun State.

The PDP said the Public should recall that Senator Adeleke has an urgent Medical need which made a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja order that his International passport be released to him to travel abroad for immediate medical attention.

The statement read in part:”The Court also ordered that the Senator should return to Nigeria by the first week of June to answer whatever charges the Police claim that they have against him.

The Party then wondered why the Police would arrest and frustrate an urgent medical trip of a citizen who has never shunned any Police summon or jumped bail in any of the trumped up charges against him in the courts of the land.

“It should interest members of the public to know that the offence for which the Police has again arrested and detained Senator Adeleke are based on the same facts which competent courts of the land are currently handling, including an ongoing appeal against a judgement of an FCT High Court in Bwari.

“It is also a matter to be taken serious note of that the citizen in question has been declared the Governor-elect of a State by a competent tribunal and is currently defending that judicial victory at the Court of Appeal.

“The PDP is by this statement calling on well meaning Nigerians, the Civil Society and Human rights community to intervene in the serial, vicious and clearly unjustifiable oppression of Senator Ademola Adeleke by the Powers that be using the Nigeria Police Force as a tool.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Inspector General of Police to order and urge him to refrain from ongoing attempts to frustrate a valid court order which has granted Senator Ademola Adeleke permission to travel abroad for his medicals.