What my children hate about me — Timi Dakolo

Sensational soul music singer, Timi Dakolo may be reviewing his fatherhood skills anytime soon as his three lovely children, Hallel, Zoe and Alexander, have boldly confronted him with what they dislike about him.

According to the distraught singer who is now confused as to how else to deal with his kids, he is yet to come to terms with, if the methods he has been adopting in bringing them up are good or bad.

“While enjoying our breakfast, I asked my children what they don’t like about me or things I do that they don’t like. Hallel said, ‘Daddy you shout too much’ and I go like how? Don’t run on the stairs, drop my phone now, and turn off that TV now. Respect your brother Hallel, this is my house Hallel, this is my house. Turn off that TV or I will disconnect the TV.

Hallel those are not real tears, leave my room’. Alexander said ‘You are too harsh on me; you still won’t let me play PS4 even if I have nothing to do. You always shout ‘respect your sisters’ even if they look for my trouble a lot. When we do our family meeting, you talk a lot, you keep repeating the same thing and we are children we just want to play and watch TV but you don’t let us. You bought ipads for us but you always hide it’.

He added; “Zoe said ‘You don’t let me wear what I want. You always say that is for outing. You never let me sleep in your room but you call me baby of the house. And you lie daddy, you will say you will come back soon but you don’t come back soon and you travel a lot. You say you have money in the bank but when I say I want more clothes you say, no money, Zoe’. My people, what is my crime?”

Who knows, the ‘Iyawo mi’ crooner may soon embark on a journey in search of a rule book on how best to train his children to avoid a repeat of such bold confrontation from his kids.