U-17 Afcon: Golden Eaglets scrape through to semi-final

*Earn ticket to Brazil

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets yesterday reached the semi-final of the CAF U-17 African Cup of Nations, after playing out a 1-1 draw against Uganda.

A goal from substitute Alou John Kokasin gave Uganda the lead, and Ibrahim Jabaar drew level for Nigeria. With the feat, the Golden Eaglets have qualified for the Fifa U-17 World Cup billed for Brazil later in the year.

Manu Garba’s boys dominated the first half, with their opponents happy to soak up the pressure, even as the Eaglets were wasteful with their chances. The Golden Eaglets continued with their profligacy in the final third but created a number of chances with Akinkunmi Amoo’s miss in the 17th minute being the pick of the bunch.

Uganda were unlucky not to have taken the lead after Andrew Kawooya’s freekick could only beat Stephen Sunday, but the crossbar intervened. As it turned out, it was the midfielder’s replacement that gave the Ugandans the lead.

John Alou came on for Kawooya in the 67th minute and after only two minutes on the pitch, he met a corner kick delivery to open the scoring.

Golden Eaglets responded immediately through Jabaar, who poked home past Komakech. The Uganda goalkeeper, however, was at his best this time to deny Wisdom Ubani from giving Nigeria the lead.